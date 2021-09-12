Bhupendra Patel named next Gujarat CM, know more about this Ghatlodia MLA

New Delhi: BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel will be the new Gujarat Chief Minister, succeeding Vijay Rupani who resigned on Saturday. The decision was taken on Sunday (September 12) at the BJP legislature meet held in Gandhinagar.

BJP had sent Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Pralhad Joshi to Gujarat as the party's central observer to the meeting. Patel's name was proposed by former CM Vijay Rupani.

Patel, seen as a protege of former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, is a BJP MLA from Ghatlodia constituency. He had won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel. He was a part of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

Elections to 182-member Gujarat Assembly are to be held by December 2022.

In a surprise move, Vijay Rupani had met state Governor Acharya Devvrat and tendered his resignation as Gujarat CM on Saturday. "To further develop the state, with new energy and power, I have decided to resign as Chief Minister," he told the reporters. With his resignation, Rupani became the fourth BJP’s chief minister to be replaced in the last six months. Earlier, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand and BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka were replaced from the CM posts.

Live TV