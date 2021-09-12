हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Decision on Gujarat CM likely today, Narendra Singh Tomar reach state as central observer

Gujarat BJP is likely to hold a legislature meeting to decide the new Chief Minister of the state. Union Minister  Narendra Singh Tomar will attend as central observer.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 12, 2021 - 09:36
Comments |
File Photo

New Delhi: With the surprise resignation of Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the BJP is likely to hold a legislature meeting today to choose his successor.

The party has sent Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar to Gujarat as the party's central observer to the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian Contingent of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at his residence, the video of which will be exclusively shown on Zee News at 11 AM on Sunday (September 12, 2021).

In the video, the contingent including para-athletes as well as their coaches can be seen interacting with the Prime Minister. During the candid and informal interaction with the entire contingent, the Prime Minister also congratulated them for their record-breaking historic performance at the Games. 

Political parties are gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. While the Samajwadi Party will kick off 'Jan Man Vijay Abhiyan', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will meet party workers in Rae Bareli.

12 September 2021, 09:36 AM

We have come here to hold further discussions (over the name of next chief minister of Gujarat). We will hold discussions with the state president and other leaders: Tomar

12 September 2021, 09:36 AM

Union Minister and BJP's central observer for Gujarat, Narendra Singh Tomar and party's National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh reach the residence of Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil in Gandhinagar.

12 September 2021, 09:21 AM

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrived in Gujarat as BJP's central observer. He is accompanied by party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

12 September 2021, 08:39 AM

The Shiv Sena has announced that it will field candidates for all 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

