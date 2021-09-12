LIVE: Decision on Gujarat CM likely today, Narendra Singh Tomar reach state as central observer

New Delhi: With the surprise resignation of Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the BJP is likely to hold a legislature meeting today to choose his successor.

The party has sent Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar to Gujarat as the party's central observer to the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian Contingent of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at his residence, the video of which will be exclusively shown on Zee News at 11 AM on Sunday (September 12, 2021).

In the video, the contingent including para-athletes as well as their coaches can be seen interacting with the Prime Minister. During the candid and informal interaction with the entire contingent, the Prime Minister also congratulated them for their record-breaking historic performance at the Games.

Political parties are gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. While the Samajwadi Party will kick off 'Jan Man Vijay Abhiyan', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will meet party workers in Rae Bareli.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest news updates