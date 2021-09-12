LIVE: Decision on Gujarat CM likely today, Narendra Singh Tomar reach state as central observer

12 September 2021, 09:36 AM
We have come here to hold further discussions (over the name of next chief minister of Gujarat). We will hold discussions with the state president and other leaders: Tomar
12 September 2021, 09:36 AM
Union Minister and BJP's central observer for Gujarat, Narendra Singh Tomar and party's National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh reach the residence of Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil in Gandhinagar.
12 September 2021, 09:21 AM
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrived in Gujarat as BJP's central observer. He is accompanied by party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.
12 September 2021, 08:39 AM
The Shiv Sena has announced that it will field candidates for all 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.