हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
india china border dispute

Bhutan's envoy to India dismisses claims of Chinese village in its territory

Bhutan dismissed reports of a 'village' in Doklam area, claims made by a Chinese journalist. 

Bhutan&#039;s envoy to India dismisses claims of Chinese village in its territory

New Delhi: Bhutan dismissed reports of claims made by Chinese journalist about a 'village' in Bhutan's Doklam area. 

Categorically denying the claim, Bhutan's envoy to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel in response to a question by WION said, "There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan."

Read | China rattled with India-US bonhomie, wants to constrain their partnership: US State Department report

A Chinese state media journalist had posted pictures of a "new village" in Doklam whose location was very close to the site of the 2017 India-China standoff.  When the controversy escalated, the journalist deleted the photos, but by then his tweet had gone viral.

Doklam, a Bhutanese territory is at the trijunction of India, Bhutan, and China.

Live TV

In the past, Chinese forces have tried to construct a road in that region sparking a two-month long stand-off. 

Earlier this year, China staked a claim on Sakteng Wildlife sanctuary in Eastern Bhutan. This too was promptly dismissed by Thimphu.

Chinese CGTN News journalist Shen Shiwi posted pictures of the village. Shen Shiwi wanted to tell how much development China has done near Doklam, but as soon as the photos came out, the Chinese pole opened because this area comes under Bhutan's border. 

Tags:
india china border disputeIndia China faceoffIndiaChinaBhutan
Next
Story

Delhi govt to set up high-tech business park at Rani Khera; at stone's throw from Delhi International airport
  • 90,04,365Confirmed
  • 1,32,162Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT36S

Ahmedabad : Fine of Rs 1000 on not wearing mask