Chennai: Amid the ongoing Phulwari Sharif Terror module threats and Udaipur killing, in which a terrorist angle was suspected, engineering students in Tamil Nadu have been arrested for their alleged links with the terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS). According to IANS, the man was allegedly planning a terrorist attack and was in touch with the banned organisation for the same. The terrorist suspect is a 22-year-old engineering student at a private college in Tamil Nadu. The suspect was conspiring to kill an important personality in Tamil Nadu to instil fear among the non-Muslim communities in the state, IANS reported quoting sources in the state police.

Who is the IS terrorist suspect arrested in Tamil Nadu

Meer Anas Ali, a resident of Masudi street in the Ambur district of Tamil Nadu was arrested by the police on Saturday after Central intelligence agencies received information about him having regular contact with the IS groups. As per the intel, he used to communicate through these militant groups via telegram and other social media platforms.

Ali has come on the radar of the Central Intelligence Bureau after some of his online activities raised suspicion in the police officers.

He is a third-year Mechanical Engineering student at a private college in the Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu. After his arrest, Ali was taken to Anaicut police station in Vellore, police sources told IANS.

FIRs filed against Meer Anas Ali for IS links

Police have registered FIR against him under IPC Sections 121 (waging war, or attempting to wage war or abetting the waging of war against the Indian state), 122 (collecting arms, etc with the intention of waging a war against India, 125 (waging of war or abetting of war against any Asiatic power that is in alliance with India) and various other sections under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

He was produced before a magistrate court during the early hours of Sunday and remanded in Vellore Central Prison.

(With IANS inputs)