Madhya Pradesh

Big move by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet clears Love Jihad Bill; 10 years imprisonment for violators

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday (December 26) Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 in a special meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Big move by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet clears Love Jihad Bill; 10 years imprisonment for violators
File Photo

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday (December 26) Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 in a special meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Under the new Bill, forcing religious conversion on someone will attract 1-5 yrs of imprisonment and  a minimum Rs 25,000 fine," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was quoted by ANI. 

"Under the new MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, forced conversion of a minor, woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000," Mishra said.

