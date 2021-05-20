Big update for UP Board 10th students, decision likely on promotion criteria soon

Lucknow: In a major update for Uttar Pradesh Board students, the state government is considering promoting all students of class 10 on the basis of half-yearly and pre-board examination and is mulling other options as well.

The fate of about 30 lakh students will be decided on the basis of the promotion criteria that the government approves.

Deputy Chief Minister and Secondary Education Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma will soon discuss all aspects with the board officers and send a proposal to the Chief Minister regarding the examination.

Keeping an eye on the development in other states, the UP government is planning a similar proposal for the result criteria of high school examination.

Apart from CBSE, the education boards of Punjab, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have cancelled their high school exams.

Sharma had earlier said that the final decision on UP Board Class 10th and 12th board exams will be announced after May 20.

The government had announced in April that they have decided to postpone the board examinations indefinitely.

