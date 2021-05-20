हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP Board

Big update for UP Board 10th students, decision likely on promotion criteria soon

Deputy Chief Minister and Secondary Education Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma will soon discuss all aspects with the board officers and send a proposal to the Chief Minister regarding the examination.

Big update for UP Board 10th students, decision likely on promotion criteria soon
File Photo

Lucknow: In a major update for Uttar Pradesh Board students, the state government is considering promoting all students of class 10 on the basis of half-yearly and pre-board examination and is mulling other options as well.

The fate of about 30 lakh students will be decided on the basis of the promotion criteria that the government approves.

Deputy Chief Minister and Secondary Education Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma will soon discuss all aspects with the board officers and send a proposal to the Chief Minister regarding the examination.

Keeping an eye on the development in other states, the UP government is planning a similar proposal for the result criteria of high school examination.

Apart from CBSE, the education boards of Punjab, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have cancelled their high school exams.

Sharma had earlier said that the final decision on UP Board Class 10th and 12th board exams will be announced after May 20.

The government had announced in April that they have decided to postpone the board examinations indefinitely.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP BoardUttar PradeshBoard examsUP Board exam results
Next
Story

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks free education for kids orphaned by COVID

Must Watch

PT9M18S

Bollywood Breaking: Sidharth-Shehnaaz's couple Sidnaaz dominates Bollywood