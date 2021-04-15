UP Board exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 surge

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday (April 11) announced that they have decided to postpone the board examinations indefinitely. The UP government has said the new date for the exam will be considered in May.

This move comes after CBSE board exams 2021 were cancelled for Class 10 and postponed for class 12. It was also announced earlier that schools and colleges will be shut till May 15 for all classes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced the closure of schools from classes 1 to 12 until April 30.