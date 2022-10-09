'Biggest liar': BJP lashes out at Kejriwal, alleges he called people of Gujarat descendants of 'Kansa'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stirred up yet another controversy. AAP supremo, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, on Saturday targetted rival BJP with his descendants of 'Kansa' remark. However, the saffron party was also quick to respond to the jibe and alleged that Kejriwal compared the people of Gujarat with ‘Kansa.’ Bharatiya Janata Party Gujarat president BR Patil also called Kejriwal the biggest liar.

"We have never seen a liar like Arvind Kejriwal. Despite being a CM, he peddles lies. He called the people of Gujarat 'Kansa' and then he's seeking votes from them. He should think before speaking," said Patil on Sunday.

BJP leader’s statements came after the AAP chief in one of his rallies said that God assigned him the task to finish off the descendants of Kansa. “I was born on Krishna Janmashtami and God has sent me with a special task to finish off the descendants of Kansa, the corrupts and goons. We all will fulfil this task given by God,” Delhi CM said in a rally in Gujarat.

The AAP national convenor is set to hold joint rallies with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat’s Dharampur and Valsad. Today marks the second day of his Gujarat visit, a state which has been a stronghold of the BJP for over two decades.

It may be noted that upon his arrival in Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal was greeted with black hoardings, which carried pictures of him wearing a skullcap. The hoarding bore messages like “I do not believe in Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Rama and Krishna as God” and “These are the words and rituals of Aam Aadmi Party.”