Biggest proof that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hasn't closed channel with BJP is...: Prashant Kishor makes big claim

New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday (October 20, 2022) targetted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and claimed that his channels with BJP are not closed even as he left the NDA in August this year. Prashant Kishor said the biggest proof that Nitish Kumar has not closed his channels with the BJP even after walking out of the alliance in Bihar is Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh who is a JD(U) MP.

“It is difficult to understand if he (Nitish Kumar) has come out of the alliance, why one of his MPs is still holding an important position in Rajya Sabha. So as far as I know, Nitish Kumar has not closed his channels with BJP," Prashant Kishor said in a video.

Both Nitish Kumar and Prahant Kishor have taken potshots at each other in the recent past. Prashant Kishor’s remarks come amid the ongoing Nitish Kumar versus Prashant Kishor tussle going on for quite some time after Kishor claimed that Bihar CM wanted PK to rejoin JD(U). Following this Nitish had dismissed the allegation and claimed Prashant Kishor when he was in JD(U) wanted Nitish Kumar to merge JD(U) with the Congress.

Nitish Kumar had broken off ties with BJP in August this year and taken oath again as Bihar Chief Minister after rejoining hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan.