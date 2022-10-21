NewsIndia
BIHAR POLITICS

Biggest proof that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hasn't closed channel with BJP is...: Prashant Kishor makes big claim

“It is difficult to understand if he (Nitish Kumar) has come out of the alliance, why one of his MPs is still holding an important position in Rajya Sabha. So as far as I know, Nitish Kumar has not closed his channels with BJP," Prashant Kishor said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Biggest proof that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hasn't closed channel with BJP is...: Prashant Kishor makes big claim

New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday (October 20, 2022) targetted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and claimed that his channels with BJP are not closed even as he left the NDA in August this year. Prashant Kishor said the biggest proof that Nitish Kumar has not closed his channels with the BJP even after walking out of the alliance in Bihar is Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh who is a JD(U) MP. 

“It is difficult to understand if he (Nitish Kumar) has come out of the alliance, why one of his MPs is still holding an important position in Rajya Sabha. So as far as I know, Nitish Kumar has not closed his channels with BJP," Prashant Kishor said in a video.

"As far as I know, Nitish Kumar is surely with Mahagathbandhan but hasn't closed his channels with BJP, biggest proof is that Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who is a JD-U MP, neither resigned from his post nor the party asked him to do so or action has been taken against him," he added.

Both Nitish Kumar and Prahant Kishor have taken potshots at each other in the recent past. Prashant Kishor’s remarks come amid the ongoing Nitish Kumar versus Prashant Kishor tussle going on for quite some time after Kishor claimed that Bihar CM wanted PK to rejoin JD(U). Following this Nitish had dismissed the allegation and claimed Prashant Kishor when he was in JD(U) wanted Nitish Kumar to merge JD(U) with the Congress. 

Nitish Kumar had broken off ties with BJP in August this year and taken oath again as Bihar Chief Minister after rejoining hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles