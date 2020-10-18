Bihar Assembly election 2020: Chirag Paswan slams CM Nitish, says he dislikes youths

Continuing his verbal tirade against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Monday (October 18) said that JD(U) chief is anxious to portray a distance and wedge between LJP and BJP.

“I’d like to allay this fear by saying that I welcome criticism from BJP leaders, even from PM. I believe Bihar CM’s stopped envisioning policies & become saturated. He dismisses young leaders, calling them inexperienced but himself started as a young activist during the JP movement. We’re aware too and can think for Bihar. The state’s given him 15 years already”, he said.

Chirag reiterated his respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he respect the prime minister because he called him for support when LJP patron Ram Vilas Paswan was admitted in ICU. "Why should I not respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only he called me for support when my father was admitted to ICU," he said.

It is to be noted that few days ago, Chirag had referred to himself as PM Modi’s ‘Hanuman’.

“The prime minister lives in my heart. I am like his Hanuman. If they (his critics) want, they can prise open my heart and see that. I don’t need to use the prime minister’s photograph,” Paswan had said. The LJP supremo had made the remarks shortly after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had called LJP a “vote Katua” party.

Chirag on Sunday said that the BJP leaders are free to criticise him and his vision for Bihar but they should not called LJP a 'vote katua' party.

It is to be noted that Chirag has split from the NDA in Bihar and is contesting the upcoming Assembly Election in Bihar alone. He was recently warned by the BJP not to used use the prime minister’s photograph for the election campaign.