Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Meet the richest candidate in the first phase - Check details

A study undertaken by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that around one third candidates in the fray for first phase of Bihar Assembly election have assets more than Rs 1 crore.

The study showed that out of the 1064 candidates in the first phase of election, which is scheduled to take place on November 28 in 16 districts across the state, 375 are 'crorepatis' (millionaires).

The ADR revealed that it has analysed 39 of the 41 candidates from RJD, 31 out of 35 from JD(U), 24 out of 29 candidates from BJP, 30 out of 41 from LJP, 14 out of 21 and 12 out of 26 candidates from the BSP and found that they had assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

According to ADR analysis, the average assets per candidate contesting in phase one in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is Rs 1.99 Crores.

Anant Kumar Singh from Mokama constituency is the richest candidate in the first phase with assets worth Rs 68 crores. It is to be noted that Anant Kumar Singh contested as an independent candidate in 2015 Assembly election and is contesting from RJD in this election.

Congress' Gajanand Shahi from Sheikhpura was second richest candidate with assets worth Rs 61 crore. Manorma Devi of JD(U) from Gaya is third richest candidate in the fray with Rs 50 crore in assets. However, 5 candidates have declared zero assets.

The ADR report also showed that 328 out 1064 candidates or 31% have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 244 candidates have serious criminal charges against them.