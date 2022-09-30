NewsIndia
Bihar: BJP leader Bablu Singh shot at by unknown assailants in Arrah

“He was on a morning walk & was shot at by armed criminals today. He was shot from a close range. His health condition is stable now. Police investigation underway,” said SP Himanshu.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: BJP leader and contractor Bablu Singh was shot at by unknown assailants in Friends colony in Bihar's Arrah on Thursday (September 29, 2022). According to the police, the BJP leader was shot when he was on a morning walk. He was shot from a close range, said police.

“He was on a morning walk & was shot at by armed criminals today. He was shot from a close range. His health condition is stable now. Police investigation underway,” said SP Himanshu.

 

BJPBJP leaderBablu SinghFriends colonyBiharArrahBihar Police

