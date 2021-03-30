हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric results past trends and latest updates

After the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared class 12th results last week, the sources are certain that the Board 10th Results 2021 will be announced soon after the Holi holidays.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric results past trends and latest updates
Representational Image

Patna: After the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared class 12th results last week, the sources are certain that the Board 10th Results 2021 will be announced soon after the Holi holidays.

Over 16.84 lakh students, which includes 837803 girls and 846663 boys, who appeared in this year’s Bihar Board 10th examinations are eagerly waiting for the board to announce the results. 

These candidates will be able to check their results on Bihar board’s official websites- bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students are also advised to keep a check on the BSEB official site and social media accounts for more updates.

The sources suggest that the matric results are likely to be announced in the first week of April. The Bihar Board class 10th examinations were held from February 17 to 24 across 1525 exam centres in over 38 different districts of Bihar.

ALSO READ: Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: Know how to check BSEB score card on mobile

Past trends of Bihar Board class 10th results:

  • In 2020 the Bihar Board 10th Result was announced on May 26.
  • In 2019 the Bihar Board 10th Result was announced on April 6. 
  • In 2018 the Bihar Board 10th Result was announced on June 26.

Candidates can keep checking Zee News for latest updates on Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 date and other details.

