हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Board class 10th results

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: Date, Time, key points every students should know

Lakhs of students in the state are eagerly waiting for their class 10th Result 2021. After the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared class 12th Result 2021 on Friday (March 26), the sources are certain that the Bihar Board 10th Results 2021 will be announced soon. 

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: Date, Time, key points every students should know

Patna: Lakhs of students in the state are eagerly waiting for their class 10th Result 2021. After the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared class 12th Result 2021 on Friday (March 26), the sources are certain that the Bihar Board 10th Results 2021 will be announced soon. 

However, the board hasn’t officially announced the date for class 10th results yet, but sources suggest that it will be out in the first week of April.

Key points of BSEB class 10th results:

- Over 16.84 lakh students appeared in this year’s Bihar Board 10th examinations. 

- Students will be able to check their results on Bihar board’s official websites- bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

- The Bihar Board class 10th examinations were held from February 17 to 24.

- Examinations were conducted in 1525 exam centres in over 38 different districts of Bihar.

- Sources suggest that the checking of Bihar Board class 10th exams is over.

- Authorities are now working towards verifying the results and listing toppers after which the result will be announced.

Here’s step-by-step guide to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021:

- Visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

- Go to result sections on the homepage

- Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

- Enter the credentials required and log in

- Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

- Take print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bihar Board class 10th resultsBihar Board class 10th examinationsBSEBbiharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to nation for upcoming festivals in 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Must Watch

PT8M20S

Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in India