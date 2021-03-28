Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: Date, Time, key points every students should know

Patna: Lakhs of students in the state are eagerly waiting for their class 10th Result 2021. After the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared class 12th Result 2021 on Friday (March 26), the sources are certain that the Bihar Board 10th Results 2021 will be announced soon.

However, the board hasn’t officially announced the date for class 10th results yet, but sources suggest that it will be out in the first week of April.

Key points of BSEB class 10th results:

- Over 16.84 lakh students appeared in this year’s Bihar Board 10th examinations.

- Students will be able to check their results on Bihar board’s official websites- bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

- The Bihar Board class 10th examinations were held from February 17 to 24.

- Examinations were conducted in 1525 exam centres in over 38 different districts of Bihar.

- Sources suggest that the checking of Bihar Board class 10th exams is over.

- Authorities are now working towards verifying the results and listing toppers after which the result will be announced.

Here’s step-by-step guide to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021:

- Visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

- Go to result sections on the homepage

- Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

- Enter the credentials required and log in

- Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

- Take print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference