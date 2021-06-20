हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSEB

Bihar Board Compartment exam 2021: Class 10, 12 results declared, check link and other details

The Bihar Board has decided to promote all students who failed in a few subjects this exam and had registered for the compartment exam by awarding them grace marks.

File photo

The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has declared the results of compartment exams 2021 for class 10th and 12th students. 

The BSEB compartmental results 2021 can be checked by visiting the official website – results.biharboardonline.com. 

The Bihar Board has decided to promote all students who failed in a few subjects this exam and had registered for the compartment exam by awarding them grace marks. 

BSEB officials said they considered all options and found this the best suited for Bihar board students, keeping in mind their future. The compartmental exams were cancelled because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the steps to check BSEB Compartment Result 2021:

Visit the official website – results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the Compartment Result link

Log in your roll number and roll code and submit

Your BSEB Compartment Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the same for future use

The promotion of over 2.18 lakh students has increased the overall pass percentage of both class 10 and class 12 result 2021. 

The pass percentage of Bihar Board class 12 exam 2021 was 78.26%, which has now increased to 85.53%. The pass percentage of the Bihar Board class 10 exam 2021 was 78.71, which has increased to 85.5% now according to data released by the Board.

