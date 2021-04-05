Bihar BSEB 10th result 2021: Board completes topper verification process; latest updates here

Patna: The students who appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th examination should know that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is expected to declare their BSEB 10th result 2021 on Monday afternoon at around 3 pm.

Under the topper verification process, a total of 20 students with the highest marks are e called to the BSEB office, where they are interviewed by a panel of experts.

Reports were that the Bihar Board class 10th Results 2021 would be delayed due to the Holi festival, but the BSEB official clarified that the matric results would be declared as per the scheduled date.

The Bihar board official told a news portal, “BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor had announced that the matric result will also be announced very soon and the students can expect it by April 7. There has been no delay in the process of result preparation. The matric results will be announced by April 7.”

The student should follow the steps given below to check their Bihar Board class 10th Result 2021.

1. First, they should visit Bihar Board's official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. On the homepage, they should click on the Bihar Board result link

3. Now, enter your required credentials like roll number, roll code, and registration number

4. Once you click on Submit, your class 10th result will be displayed on your screen

5. Download your result and take a printout for future reference

The students are advised to keep an eye on the BSEB's official social media handles also, as the first information about the result declaration may come there.

Apart from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the student can also login at other websites- bsebonline.in, and biharboardonline.com to check their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021.