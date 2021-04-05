हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSEB 10th result 2021

Bihar BSEB 10th result 2021: Board completes topper verification process; latest updates here

Bihar BSEB 10th result 2021: The students who appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th examination should know that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare their result today around 3 pm.

Bihar BSEB 10th result 2021: Board completes topper verification process; latest updates here
Representational Image: PTI

Patna: The students who appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th examination should know that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is expected to declare their BSEB 10th result 2021 on Monday afternoon at around 3 pm. 

Under the topper verification process, a total of 20 students with the highest marks are e called to the BSEB office, where they are interviewed by a panel of experts. 

Reports were that the Bihar Board class 10th Results 2021 would be delayed due to the Holi festival, but the BSEB official clarified that the matric results would be declared as per the scheduled date.

The Bihar board official told a news portal, “BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor had announced that the matric result will also be announced very soon and the students can expect it by April 7. There has been no delay in the process of result preparation. The matric results will be announced by April 7.” 

The student should follow the steps given below to check their Bihar Board class 10th Result 2021.

1. First, they should visit Bihar Board's official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. On the homepage, they should click on the Bihar Board result link

3. Now, enter your required credentials like roll number, roll code, and registration number

4. Once you click on Submit, your class 10th result will be displayed on your screen

5. Download your result and take a printout for future reference

The students are advised to keep an eye on the BSEB's official social media handles also, as the first information about the result declaration may come there. 

Apart from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the student can also login at other websites- bsebonline.in, and biharboardonline.com to check their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSEB 10th result 2021bihar board 10th result 2021BSEBBihar School Examination Boardbiharboardonline.bihar.gov.inBSEB Matric examinationbihar board 10th result 2021board exam result
Next
Story

Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2021: Here’s how students can download their scoresheet

Must Watch

PT4M14S

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar hospitalized, earlier tested positive for COVID-19