Bihar BSEB 10th result 2021 declared, pass percentage lowest in 3 years

Patna: The long wait for students of Bihar Board class 10th examination comes to end as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna declare the result on Monday afternoon. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the exams and they were eagerly waiting for their result.

According to available reports, the pass percentage has tanked as compared to last year. The pass percentage has dropped from 80.59 per cent in 2020 to 78.17 per cent in 2021. In 2019, the pass percentage was 80.73 per cent. Since 2018, this is the first time that the pass percentage has declined below 80 per cent.

Notably, three students have topped the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021; Pooja Kumari, Sandeep Kumar, and Subhadarshini. A total of 101 students have been placed in the Bihar Board Top 10. These toppers have scores of 484 out of 500 marks.

Notably, the state education board (BSEB) completed the topper verification process prior to announcing the result.

Under this process, a total of 20 students with the highest marks were called to the BSEB office, where they are interviewed by a panel of experts.

It may be noted that half of the exam was held in MCQ-based OMR sheets, and the board had also offered 100 per cent choice or alternative for every question asked as relaxation to students in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Despite relaxations, the pass percentage has been affected due to the lockdown.

