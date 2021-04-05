Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th result declared, get direct link here

The wait for the Bihar Board 10th Class Result has come to an end as the results have been declared. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the results on Monday (5 April).

Students can check their results through the website- biharboardonline.com. The matric exam result will also be available at the websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

The state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the matric, class 10 result in presence of Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sanjay Kumar, and board chairman Anand Kishore.

The Bihar Board conducted the Class 10 examination from 17 February to 10 March. Over 16.8 lakh people participated in this examination.

After the release of Bihar Board Matric Result 2021, candidates can check their result by visiting the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Apart from this, students can also check their results through SMS on mobile.

In order to pass the Bihar Board Class 10th Examination, students have to achieve a minimum of 30 per cent marks.

Students who are not able to score minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear in the compartmental examination.

A total of 78.17 per cent students cleared the 10th exam successfully, a slight drop from the last year. The BSEB had declared the result in May last year and the overall pass percentage was 80.59 per cent. Himanshu Raj of Janata High School emerged as the topper of the state by achieving 96.20 per cent.

