Bihar Bypolls: Ruling NDA Ahead In 3 Assembly Seats, BSP In One

Patna: The ruling NDA alliance in Bihar secured early leads in three of the four assembly constituencies where bypolls were held on November 13, officials said on Saturday.

NDA candidates were leading in Tarari, Belaganj and Imamganj constituencies, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was ahead in Ramgarh, according to initial trends of counting for the bypolls to the four assembly segments.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Vishal Prashant of the BJP was leading in Tarari by 2,636 votes over his nearest rival Raju Yadav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation after the completion of the second round of counting.

In the Imamganj constituency, Deepa Kumari of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), an alliance partner of the NDA, was leading by 1,553 votes over her nearest rival Raushan Kumar of the RJD after the sixth round of counting.

Initially, Kumari, the daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, was trailing.

Manjhi, who previously represented the Imamganj seat, vacated it following his election to Lok Sabha from Gaya in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In the Belaganj assembly seat, Manorma Devi of JD(U), which is also an alliance partner of the NDA, was leading by 7,928 votes over her nearest rival Vishwanath Kumar Singh of the RJD after completion of four rounds of counting.

Satish Kumar Singh Yadav of the BSP was leading by 3,033 votes in Ramgarh over his nearest rival Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP after four rounds of counting.

Counting to the four assembly constituencies began at 8 AM amid tight security arrangements.

All four assembly constituencies fell vacant after MLAs representing these were elected in the last Lok Sabha polls.



