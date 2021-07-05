Bihar CM Nitish Kumar relaxes restrictions, offices to resume work normally, schools and colleges to reopen

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (July 5, 2021) announced more relaxation and said that the offices can resume work normally now and schools and colleges can reopen.

The decision, Kumar said, was taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He took to his official Twitter account and said in a series of tweets that the Government and private offices are permitted to resume work normally, where, only COVID-19 vaccinated visitors will be allowed.

कोरोना स्थिति की समीक्षा के बाद सभी सरकारी, गैर सरकारी कार्यालय को सामान्य रूप से खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। टीका प्राप्त आगंतुक कार्यालय में प्रवेश पा सकेंगे। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021

Besides this, educational institutions including schools and universities can also reopen. Classes 11th and 12th can reopen with a 50% attendance of students. The Bihar CM added that special arrangements will also be made for vaccination against COVID-19 for adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions.

(2/3) विश्वविद्यालय, सभी कॉलेज, तकनीकि शिक्षण संस्थान, सरकारी प्रशिक्षण संस्थान, ग्यारहवीं एवं बारहवीं तक के विद्यालय 50% छात्रों की उपस्थिति के साथ खुलेंगे।

शैक्षणिक संस्थानों के व्यस्क छात्र-छात्राओं, शिक्षकों एवं कर्मियों के लिए टीकाकरण की विशेष व्यवस्था होगी। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021

Restaurants and eateries can also now function with 50% seating. However, Kumar also stated that caution is still needed.

(3/3) रेस्टोरेंट एवं खाने की दुकान का संचालन 50% बैठने की क्षमता के साथ हो सकेगा। अभी भी सावधानी की जरूरत है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021

Bihar had first imposed a complete lockdown on May 5 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Subsequently, as the COVID-19 infections declined, Bihar Chief Minister had announced partial relaxations of lockdown curbs in June.

