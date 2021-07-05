हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar Unlock

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar relaxes restrictions, offices to resume work normally, schools and colleges to reopen

The decision, Nitish Kumar said, was taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Bihar.

File Photo

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (July 5, 2021) announced more relaxation and said that the offices can resume work normally now and schools and colleges can reopen.

The decision, Kumar said, was taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He took to his official Twitter account and said in a series of tweets that the Government and private offices are permitted to resume work normally, where, only COVID-19 vaccinated visitors will be allowed. 

Besides this, educational institutions including schools and universities can also reopen. Classes 11th and 12th can reopen with a 50% attendance of students. The Bihar CM added that special arrangements will also be made for vaccination against COVID-19 for adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions.

Restaurants and eateries can also now function with 50% seating. However, Kumar also stated that caution is still needed.

Bihar had first imposed a complete lockdown on May 5 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Subsequently, as the COVID-19 infections declined, Bihar Chief Minister had announced partial relaxations of lockdown curbs in June.

