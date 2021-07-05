With 39,796 new cases, India's active COVID-19 count declines to 4.82 lakh

New Delhi: India recorded 39,796 new cases in the last 24 hours and the country's active COVID-19 count has now declined to 4.82 lakh, the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday (July 5, 2021) morning.

The Health Ministry stated that the national weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.40 per cent, whereas, the daily positivity rate stands at 2.61 per cent.

There were also 723 coronavirus-related deaths and 42,352 recoveries between Sunday and Monday morning.

So far, India has seen a total of 4,02,728 fatalities and 2,97,00,430 discharges.

Meanwhile, 35.28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country to date. This is to be noted that India on Monday will hold a virtual global conclave of representatives from the health and technology domains from various countries to share details of its vaccination platform Co-WIN.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre has decided to make Co-WIN available to any country desirous to use the platform for managing their vaccination programme in their country.

The Co-Win Global Conclave will begin at 3 PM IST ((GMT +5:30 hours) and will have a special address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will inaugurate the virtual conclave.

The virtual conclave is likely to see participation from health and technology experts of about 50 countries including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Science & Technology has set up two COVID-19 vaccine testing facilities in its Autonomous Research Institutes National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune, and National Institute of Animal Biotechnology,(NIAB) Hyderabad. The facilities are likely to test approx 60 batches of vaccines per month.

