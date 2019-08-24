Bihar cop Lipi Singh lands in trouble, uses MP's car to pick up MLA Anant Singh from court

New Delhi: In an interesting turn of events, Bihar police officer Lipi Singh landed in controversy after she allegedly used a Member of Parliament's (MP) vehicle to pick up the independent MLA Anant Singh the court's premises on Saturday.

Earlier today, the Saket court in Delhi granted two-day transit remand of Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to Bihar Police. The Bihar Police had requested the court for the MLA’s transit remand so that he could be taken to Patna for further questioning.

The trouble for the celebrated Bihar police officer sparked when she reached the court not in a police vehicle, but in a car which had a Rajya Sabha sticker pasted on it. According to Zee Media sources, the car belonged to MLC Ranveer Nandan.

Live TV

This led to speculation as to why was an MLC's car carrying a Rajya Sabha MP's sticker, a move which might prove beneficial for the remanded MLA.

This comes even as the Bihar MLA has alleged on multiple occasions that Barh ASP Lipi Singh was conspiring against him.

The police had sought the transit remand in connection with the recovery of AK-47 rifle, grenades, and bullets during raids at his ancestral residence. According to the police, the weapons recovered from Singh’s residence might have been used in some big incidents.

After the weapons were recovered from his ancestral residence, Singh was charged under the UAPA, Arms and Explosives Act. Following this, the police had also issued a lookout notice against him.

The MLA had gone missing after the recovery of weapons from August 17. The gangster-politician had surrendered before Delhi's Saket court on Friday.