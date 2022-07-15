NewsIndia
BIHAR DELED 2022

Bihar DElEd 2022: DELED First-year exam to be commenced from THIS DATE- check date and schedule

Bihar DElEd 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the dates for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) first and second-year exams. Scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
  • The DELED first-year exam will begin on July 26, 2022
  • The DElEd second-year exam will begin on August 2 with Education in Contemporary Indian Society
  • The BSEB has also provided helpline numbers for aspirants taking the DElEd exam

Bihar DElEd 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the dates for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) first and second-year exams in 2022. The DELED first-year exam will begin on July 26 and the second-year exam will begin on August 2. According to the Bihar School Examination Board's schedule, the first-year exam will begin on July 26 with Understanding of Society, Education, and Curriculum and will end on August 1 with Art Integrated Education.

The DElEd second-year exam will begin on August 2 with Education in Contemporary Indian Society and will end on August 5. On their final day, candidates will take Pedagogy of Hindi-2 (Primary Level), and Pedagogy of any subject from Upper Primary level (class 6-8). The DElEd admit card will be available on July 14, and candidates can access it via the website secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar DElEd registration had previously begun on May 30, with candidates applying via the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com. The BSEB has also provided helpline numbers for aspirants taking the DElEd exam, which are 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, and 2232239. Candidates can visit the official website for more details. 

