NewsEducation
CISCE BOARD RESULTS 2022

CISCE Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: ISC, ICSE results to be declared THIS WEEK- check date and time here

CICSE exam result 2022 is likely to be announced this week, once released students can  would be made available online on the official website of the board at cisce.org.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

CISCE Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: ISC, ICSE results to be declared THIS WEEK- check date and time here
LIVE Blog

CISCE Result 2022 LIVE: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam result 2022 is likely to be announced this week. Once released, the results would be made available online on the official website of the board at cisce.org. According to media reports the CISCE result will be declared on 16 July 2022. However, the Board officials have not announced a specific date and time for the declaration of class 10th and 12th results and an official notice is awaited. Students will be required to enter their Index number, and UID along with the given captcha code to check the result. 

Check Live and latest updates on CBSE Board Results 2022

CISCE conducted the ISCE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams from April 25 to May 20, 2022. The ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Exams were conducted from April 26, 2022 till June 13, 2022. As per the circular released by CISCE at the time of the exams, the CISCE Result 2022 will be declared this month itself. Note, the final board exam result will be released after compiling the results of both semesters.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on CISCE Result 2022

13 July 2022
12:28 PM

CISCE Results 2022: CBSE Board Results 2022 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 are expected to be released by July 15. Check for more updates here

12:10 PM

CISCE Results 2022: Minimum Marks required

Students can check their ICSE Class 10 result 2022 by logging in with their unique identification numbers. To pass the ICSE ISC result 2022, students must achieve a minimum of 33% in each subject and overall.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country
DNA Video
DNA : Revolutionary experiment to tackle dengue and malaria spread
DNA Video
DNA : The scary truth of flood situation in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA Video
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House