CISCE Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: ISC, ICSE results to be declared THIS WEEK- check date and time here
CICSE exam result 2022 is likely to be announced this week, once released students can would be made available online on the official website of the board at cisce.org.
Trending Photos
CISCE Result 2022 LIVE: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam result 2022 is likely to be announced this week. Once released, the results would be made available online on the official website of the board at cisce.org. According to media reports the CISCE result will be declared on 16 July 2022. However, the Board officials have not announced a specific date and time for the declaration of class 10th and 12th results and an official notice is awaited. Students will be required to enter their Index number, and UID along with the given captcha code to check the result.
Check Live and latest updates on CBSE Board Results 2022
CISCE conducted the ISCE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams from April 25 to May 20, 2022. The ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Exams were conducted from April 26, 2022 till June 13, 2022. As per the circular released by CISCE at the time of the exams, the CISCE Result 2022 will be declared this month itself. Note, the final board exam result will be released after compiling the results of both semesters.
Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on CISCE Result 2022
CISCE Results 2022: CBSE Board Results 2022
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 are expected to be released by July 15. Check for more updates here.
CISCE Results 2022: Minimum Marks required
Students can check their ICSE Class 10 result 2022 by logging in with their unique identification numbers. To pass the ICSE ISC result 2022, students must achieve a minimum of 33% in each subject and overall.
More Stories