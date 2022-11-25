Bihar DElEd 2022 registration last date extended till November 26 at deled.biharboardonline.com- Steps to apply here

Bihar DElEd 2022: DElEd 2022 registrations will be accepted by the Bihar Board through November 26, 2022. Candidates can apply through the official website, deled.biharboardonline.com, if they wish to sit for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) test in 2022. Government and commercial organizations both have extended the registration deadline. The first merit list for the Bihar DElEd 2022 exam has already been made public, and those who have been given seats must pay a security deposit of Rs 3,000. It should be noted that candidates will have the option to select the slide-up option after paying the security deposit. The online application for the slide-up process must be completed by November 26, 2022, in accordance with the schedule.

Bihar DElEd 2022: Schedule

Bihar DElEd registration last date November 26, 2022 Final seat update by the training institutes By November 27, 2022 Application for slide-up process after enrollment By November 26, 2022 BSEB second selection list 30-Nov-22 Enrollment on the basis of the second selection list December 1 to December 5, 2022 Third selection list 7-Dec-22 Third selection list enrollment December 8 to December 10, 2022

Bihar DElEd 2022: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website of the Bihar board at the secondary board

On the homepage, click the ‘Registration Button

A new page will open, click on 'View/Download Registration form' under the section, Diploma in Elementary Education

Fill up all the details and upload the required documents

Submit the same to the respective schools along with the application fees

Take the printout of the application form for future reference

The initial list of only those applicants who have filed their common application form (CAF) has been made public, according to the Bihar Board's official announcement. No institution will consider enrolling candidates for admission who have not turned in their CAF.