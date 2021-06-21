हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar

Bihar eases COVID curbs further, night curfew to stay

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that the government and non-government offices will function at 100% capacity, shops will remain open till 7 pm and night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am

Bihar eases COVID curbs further, night curfew to stay
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Like several other states, Bihar has also eased its COVID restrictions further, keeping in mind the COVID situation in the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (June 21) annouced that the relaxations will come into effect from June 23  and remain in place till July 6.

However, the night curfew will remain.

"From June 23 to July 6, government and non-government offices will function at 100% capacity, shops to open till 7 pm, night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am. Parks and gardens to be open from 6 am to 12 noon," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tweeted.

According to official figures Bihar has had 7.2 lakh COVID cases and and 9,550 deaths. 

Earlier this month, Bihar was in news as its COVID-related fatalities took a drastic leap after the state health department orevised the figures to over 9,000 on June 9. A controversial leap of over 3,951 fatalities in a day, which was a 72 per cent jump in the death toll, raised many questions on the COVID-19 management of the state. Bihar is one of the worst affected states by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

