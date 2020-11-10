Bihar election results 2020: Know which JDU leader is leading, trailing

Patna: Eleven of the 13 Janata Dal-United and BJP Ministers in the poll fray in Bihar are leading in their respective Assembly constituencies while two from the BJP are trailing, according to the latest poll result trends of the Election Commission.

Janata Dal-United`s Bijendra Prasad Yaav is leading in Supaul, bagging so far 4,510 votes as compared with congress rival Minnatullah Rahmani`s 1,034 votes.

In Alamnagar, JD-U`s Minister Narendra Narayan Yadav is leading with 8,141 votes as against Rashtriya Janata Dal`s Nabin Kumar with 2,591 votes.

JD-U`s Maheshwar Hazari is leading with 2,359 votes over his nearest rival Ranjit Kumar Ram of CPI (MLL) with 996 votes in Kalyanpur seat.

Hazari`s party colleague and Minister Ramesh Rishideo is leading with 6,977 votes as against RJD`s Chandrahas Chaupal`s 3,219 votes in Singheswar.

Another JD-U nominee Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed is leading with 2,406 votes as compared to CPI (MLL) rival Birendra Prasad Gupta with 821 votes in Sikta seat.

JD-U`s Bima Bharti, who contested from Rupauli, is also leading with 6,153 votes as compared with CPI`s Vikas Chandra Mandal who got 1,187 votes and LJP`s Shankar Singh`s 1,880 votes.

JD-U`s Minister Madan Sahni is having leading with a narrow margin of over 600 votes against RJD rival Ramesh Chaudhary in Bahadurpur seat. Sahni has got 8,448 votes as compared with Chaudhary`s 7,787 votes.

BJP Minister Pramod Kumar in Motihari seat is maintaining a narrow lead over RJD`s Om Prakash Chaudhary. Kumar has got 19,235 votes while Chaudhary has got 18,310 votes.

Another BJP Minister Vinod Narayan Jha is leading by over 6,000 votes over Congress` nominee Bhawana Jha in Benipatti seat. Jha has got 12,867 votes while Bhawana has got 6,868 votes.

In Sarairanjan, JD-U Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is leading by over 300 votes over RJD`s Arbind Kumar Sahni. Chaudhary has got 5,381 votes and Sahni 4,994 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP Minister Suresh Sharma is trailing by over 500 votes against Congress` Bijendra Chaudhary in Muzaffarpur seat. Chaudhary has got 4,639 votes while Sharma has got 4,140 votes.

Another BJP Minister Krishna Kumar Rishi is also trailing to RJD`s Upendra Sharma by over 1,200 votes in Banmankhi. Sharma has got 5,851 votes and Rishi 4,517 votes.

Bihar voted for the 243-member Assembly in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The RJD had won 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the JD(U) won 71 seats. The BJP had won 53 seats and the Lok Janshakti Party managed two seats.