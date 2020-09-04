हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar elections

Bihar elections, 65 pending bypolls to be held around same time: Election Commission

The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29 and elections are likely to be held sometime in October-November.

Bihar elections, 65 pending bypolls to be held around same time: Election Commission

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday (September 4) said it has decided to hold 65 pending by-elections and the Bihar assembly polls "around the same time".

There are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha.

"One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of central forces and related logistics issues," a Commission statement said.

The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29 and elections are likely to be held sometime in October-November.

"... (the) Commission has decided to conduct all the 65 bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar around the same time... Announcement of schedule of Bihar General Assembly Elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at appropriate time," it said.

Several bypolls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tags:
Bihar electionsElection CommissionBihar pollsLok Sabha electionLok Sabha polls
Next
Story

India, Russia to hold biennial bilateral maritime naval exercise 'INDRA' from September 4-5
  • 39,36,747Confirmed
  • 68,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

Globally, 463 million schoolchildren unable to access online learning during school closures, says UNICEF Report
PT3M38S

COVID-19 Impact: Globally, 463 million schoolchildren unable to access online learning during school closures, says UNICEF Report