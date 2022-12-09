Bihar IPS Amit Lodha, who inspired web series 'Khakee', charged with corruption, suspended

New Delhi: Amit Lodha, Bihar IPS officer who gained notoriety after the web series "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter" was published, was suspended after a case was filed against him on suspicion of corruption and for allegedly entering into a business deal with Netflix while holding a government position. An official statement claims that Lodha signed a contract with the streaming service for the purpose of negotiating a deal with the production company Friday Storytellers while he was still an IPS officer. This is considered to be using his position for financial gain. The department's investigation revealed that the allegations of Lodha's corruption were true, and the Special Vigilance Unit filed a case on December 7 under sections 120B and 168 of the IPC as well as sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, or PC Act, as a result. A level of a police officer known as the Deputy Superintendent of Police will conduct further investigation into the situation.

The epic struggle between two men on opposing sides of the law—a feared gang leader and a fiercely honourable Indian Police Service officer named Amit Lodha—is the subject of the television series "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter." A crime drama tracing the world of crime based on actual events is called "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter." The show depicts a fight between a cop and a gangster with Karan Tacker playing the cop and Avinash Tiwary playing the gangster.

Actor Karan Tacker, who essays the role of a young, earnest, dutiful and righteous cop in the series is currently enjoying a positive response to his recently released streaming series. He has expressed his gratitude towards the real IPS officer Amit Lodha for his guidance and support throughout the series.

He recently took to his social media to share a picture of the reel (himself) and the real Amit Lodha, Tacker said, "I wanna take this moment to thank the man who made it possible. Had it not been for his struggles, we would have not had a show to make." He further mentioned, "IPS Amit Lodha, thank you for your efforts, for the life you lived, that I got to emulate your life on celluloid. I`m indebted to you sir, not only as an actor but also as a citizen, who feels safe and secure because of men and women like you in uniform. Jai Hind!"