'Robber of 1987...': Sajad Lone slams Farooq Abdullah over statement on rigging of elections

Kashmir: Calling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah as the robber of 1987, Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone said that his remarks on the interference of institutions in J&K’s electoral process are an insult to thousands of Kashmiris killed after rigging of 1987 polls. Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a function here, Lone said that Farooq Abdullah has no right to talk about the rigging of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Farooq Abdullah is a senior politician. He should leave the role of talking about the interference of institutions in the electoral process to us as we have been victims of rigging and he has been a benefactor,” Lone said when asked questions about Farooq Abdullah’s recent statement about interference in elections.

He said the robber of the 1987 elections should be ashamed to talk about rigging or interference in elections.

“We have been victims of rigging. My father was the victim. One lakh Kashmiris are in graves after the electoral rigging of 1987,” he said, adding that there has been interference in J&K elections.

Reacting to Omar Abdullah’s statement about the snatching of houses and security from politicians he said “ I condemn it but those people should also accept what they have done in their regime, said tell me about security my father was killed and Farooq Abdullah didn’t give me security for 6 months even on his funeral there was no security” taking a dig on them he said they were very cruel people sometimes we get happy when they weep”

Lone demanded an inquiry into the leakage of the list of 56 government employees posted in Kashmir Valley. “If it is a state secret, it should be looked into how the list was leaked,” he said

It's pretended to mention that two days back in a public rally Farooq Abdullah while referring to the earlier polls in Jammu and Kashmir had alleged interference of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir polls warned security forces, army, and administration not to interfere the poll process in Jammu and Kashmir and said if any sort of rigging took place here during polls, he will launch agitation against it.