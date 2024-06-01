Bihar Exit Poll Results 2024: Bihar Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP To Maintain Edge?

Bihar Lok Sabha Chunav Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Bihar has always been a politically crucial state. As the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 ended today the waiting for the counting begins which is scheduled to be held on June 4. The state has a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats and all the political parties have done multiple campaigns to boost their tally.

If we talk about the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, then according to the exit polls, BJP was expected to get more seats. Exit polls had already indicated that the NDA alliance could show a strong performance in Bihar. When the final results came, the predictions of the exit polls proved correct. If sources are to be believed, survey agency IPSOS had conducted an exit poll, in this exit poll it was estimated that NDA would get 34 to 36 seats out of 40 seats in Bihar.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, NDA led by BJP contesting 17 seats, JDU 16, Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) 5, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha 1, and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM 1 seat. On the other hand, INDIA Alliance parties RJD is contesting 23 seats, Congress 9, Left Parties 5 and VIP 3 seats.

Bihar 2019 Lok Sabha Election

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, the BJP secured victory on 17 seats, the JDU won 16, the LJP secured 6, while the Congress managed to win a single seat in a state.

6:00 PM Bihar Lok Sabha election Exit polls: Bihar contested in all the 7 phases of Lok Sabha Election. The polling started in the state on April 19 and concluded on June 1.

5:45 PM Bihar Lok Sabha election Exit polls: The counting for Bihar's all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies will take place on June 4.