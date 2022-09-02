Bihar Police Constable Final Merit List 2022 OUT on csbc.bih.nic.in, direct link to check result here
Bihar Police Constable result 2022 is now available on the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to check merit list.
Bihar Police Constable result 2022: The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable has released the Bihar Police Constable Final Merit List 2022. Candidates can now check their Bihar police Constable recruitment result on the official website-- csbc.bih.nic.in.
Here's how to check the Bihar Police Constable Result 2022
- Visit the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on "Final result for the post of Constable in Bihar Police" link
- Bihar police final merit list 2022 PDF would appear on the screen
- Check your roll number and download the result PDF
Bihar Police Constable Merit List 2022: Direct Link
Bihar Police constable merit list is prepared for the candidates after considering their marks in written exams and Physical assessments. Bihar CSBC conducted the Bihar Police constable exam on March 14 and 21, 2021 to fill up 8415 vacancies of Constables in the department.
