Bihar unlock update: Schools reopen for Class 9 to 12 today, check new relaxations

Patna: As Bihar begins to see a decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases, CM Nitish Kumar decided to announce further relaxation including the reopening of schools during the month of August.

The guidelines related to Unlock-5 have been implemented in the state from today under which the schools and other educational institutes which were closed for several months will now open.

Along with this, cinema halls, shopping malls in the state have also begun buzzing today. In the new guidelines, the state government has announced plans to open them.

कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी को देखते हुए दिनांक 07 अगस्त से 25 अगस्त तक सभी दुकानों को साप्ताहिक बंदी के साथ खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। नौवी से दसवीं कक्षा 7 अगस्त से एवं पहली से आठवीं कक्षा 16 अगस्त से खुलेगी। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 4, 2021

Schools:

Only Class 9 to 12 will be allowed to attend physical schooling and online classes will also continue simultaneously.

School has started with 50% attendance. According to the new guidelines, only teachers who have been fully vaccinated will be able to teach the children.

These guidelines have been imposed and will be followed by all educational institutes planning to begin physical classes.

An institution giving coaching to children above class 10 can also be open with 50% attendance.

Apart from the guidelines, complete information about the institution will also have to be made available to the local police station.

Schools for children from class 1 to 8 will open from August 16. The school management will have to follow appropriate COVID safety protocol.

Apart from this, the availability of sanitizer, hand wash and masks will be necessary in the school for the safety of the children. Also, the school teachers who have been vaccinated can only teach the children and only the staff of the school who have been vaccinated will be allowed to enter the school.

Cinema hall-shopping malls opened from today, these will be the conditions:

Cinema halls in Bihar have also opened from today, with 50 percent capacity, they have been allowed to open till 7 pm.

Shopping malls have opened but are allowed to operate only on alternate days. Now all the shops in the state will open till 7 pm but for this the condition is that both its owner and employees in the establishment have taken the COVID vaccine.

