Bihar: Villagers attack policemen in Katihar, 7 including 2 SHOs injured; probe underway

New Delhi: A senior officer with the Bihar Police said on Sunday that a group of villagers in Katihar district attacked seven men in uniform, including two station house officers (SHOs). On Saturday, a group of villagers attacked the Pranpur Police Station, hours after the death of a man allegedly in custody. After 40-year-old Pramod Kumar Singh was discovered dead in the police station, locals went on a rampage and damaged vehicles parked on the premises. On Friday, this man was arrested for having bottles of liquor in dry Bihar. According to the senior officer, the two injured SHOs are Manitosh Kumar of Pranpur Police Station and Shailesh Kumar of Dandkohra Police Station.

"All the injured policemen have been admitted to the district hospital in Katihar and their condition is stated to be stable. The situation is completely under control and our teams are camping in the area," Acting Superintendent of Police Daya Shankar said on Saturday.

He claimed that the body was discovered while police officers were preparing documents to bring Singh before a court. As word of Singh's death spread, villagers armed with sticks and iron rods attacked the police station, injuring officers. "The situation could only be brought under control after additional security personnel were called in from the nearest police stations," he quotes.

According to the officer, Shailesh Kumar was among those dispatched from other police stations. Singh's body was sent for post-mortem examination, and a case was filed against those who attacked the cops, he said. On April 5, 2016, the state government banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale, and consumption of liquor and made it a punishable offence for those who violated the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016, which has since been amended several times.

