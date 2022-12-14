Bihar Weather Alert: Patna's AQI level reaches 401, people experiencing burning sensation in eyes for THIS reason

The weather of Bihar continues to fluctuate continuously. With the increase of cold in the state, the fog is also getting denser. A few days ago, Gaya was the coldest city in the state where the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius. On the same Tuesday, an increase of about 5.6 degrees was recorded in the minimum temperature of Gaya and the temperature rose to 13 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, due to the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, it may take two to three more days for the cold to increase.

Effect of Cyclone Mandous

According to the Meteorological Department, it may take another 2 to 3 days for the cold to increase in Bihar. As soon as the effect of westerly winds started in the early week of December, a drop in minimum temperature and maximum temperature was recorded in most of the districts of Bihar. But in the meantime, a cyclone developed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this effect, the minimum temperature in the state has partially increased.

Burning Sensation In Eyes

Here, the crisis of breathing has deepened in Bihar. Due to the increase in the amount of dust particles, smoke and smog, the air blowing in different districts of the state has become injurious to the health of the people. For the first time, the AQI level of 12 districts of the state has reached a dangerous level simultaneously. The amount of carbon monoxide and PM 2.5 emitted from vehicles in Patna's air has increased. Due to this, people walking on the road are getting a burning sensation in their eyes. Air pollution experts said that the AQI level has reached critical condition.

Passengers In Trouble

At the same time, in the last few days, an increase in the minimum temperature of many cities has been recorded. On the other hand, there was an increase in the minimum temperature of 21 districts of the state on Tuesday. In which the temperature has increased in the capital Patna, Araria, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Supaul, Banka, Jamui, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Gaya, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Siwan and Valmiki Nagar. Due to the late arrival of the monsoon in the state this year, the cold started late in the morning. At the same time, due to the westerly wind, a continuous decline in the minimum and maximum temperature is being recorded in the state. Sometimes the minimum temperature is increasing and sometimes it is seen decreasing. Dense fog enveloped many areas, including Motihari, Purnia, Bhagalpur this morning. Due to this, the passengers had to face trouble.

AQI level at 401

An AQI level of more than 400 has been recorded in 13 cities of Bihar out of 185 cities in the country. For the first time on Tuesday, the AQI level of Patna reached 401. Apart from this, the AQI level is serious in 12 districts, including Darbhanga, Bettiah, Begusarai, Siwan, Samastipur. People here are breathing dangerous air. The amount of PM 2.5, PM10 and carbon monoxide has increased ten times more than the standard. According to air pollution experts, a blanket of haze has formed at the lower levels of the atmosphere. Pollution is hovering in the lower levels of the atmosphere.