BIHAR NEWS

Bihar Wedding Drama Echoes 'Laapataa Ladies' Plot? Bride Switch Incident Sparks Chaos

A wedding in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district turned tumultuous when the groom refused to marry after discovering the bride had changed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Reported By: Manitosh Kumar

New Delhi: A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where a dispute erupted during a wedding ceremony after the bride reportedly changed, leading to chaos that eventually involved the police.

The incident occurred in Dhoom Nagar Bakhari under the Baruraj police station area, when the groom, identified as Raja Tuntun Kumar from Gaighat in Muzaffarpur district, refused to marry after discovering the bride had changed. This led to a disruptive situation during the wedding.

According to the groom, the bride's family intended to marry off her younger sister instead of the girl he had chosen. Upon recognizing this, he refused to marry.

The matter was reported to the police, where the bride's family explained their familial circumstances to the station in charge. Later, the police persuaded both parties to proceed with the marriage.

Meanwhile, Baruraj police station chief Sanjeev Kumar Dubey and his team arrived at the scene late in the night. They brought both the girl and the boy to the police station, and after extensive persuasion by the police chief, the groom agreed to marry the girl he liked. The wedding rituals were conducted at the temple in the presence of the police.

