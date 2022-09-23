‘Bihar will be centre of BJP Mukt Bharat’: JDU Prez Lallan Singh responds to Amit Shah’s comment on Nitish Kumar

Patna: Janta Dal United JD(U) President Rajeev Ranjan alias Lallan Singh hits back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he addressed a huge public rally in Bihar. JDU President said, "Bihar will become the centre of 'BJP Mukt Bharat' (BJP free India) in 2024 Lok Sabha election". Speaking to the media in the Party office, Lallan Singh said that the land of Bihar is the centre of change and Bihar will become the centre of BJP-free India (BJP Mukt Bharat). There is no doubt in this.

JDU President responded to Shah over Nitish Kumar's ambition of Prime Minister and said," Nitish Kumar is never the candidate of Prime Minister Post. I am saying again and again that he is not the candidate for Prime Minister. He wants to be the architect of opposition unity and BJP Mukt Bharat (BJP free India) will be built so that he is engaged."

"Nitish Kumar did not cheat anyone but the fact is BJP hatch conspired against him. They did the work of stabbing Nitish Kumar back in 2020 assembly elections" JDU President said.

JDU Lok Sabha MP and Party President Singh further told ANI that Nitish Kumar is not afraid of CBI, ED but the way they misuse CBI and ED is serious.

Also Read: 'Nitish Kumar backstabbed BJP': Amit Shah hits out at Bihar CM in Purnea's Jana Bhavna Mahasabha

JDU President speaks about Home Minister Purnia's rally, "Amit Shah's rally was being campaigned for a long time, we felt that Home Minister would speak on the burning problems of the country like inflation, unemployment but he did not say a word on it"

"Today unemployment is a burning problem for the country. Inflation is at its peak. We were hoping that he would also talk about the declining economy. He will speak on how to improve the economy, but no, he did not have any answers to such questions" he added.

Amit Shah's allegations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming the Janata Dal (United) chief betrayed the BJP to "sit on Lalu Prasad Yadav's lap," aiming to become the prime minister in 2024.

Also Read: Amit Shah in Bihar to prepare ground for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls as BJP comes up with new slogan

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, said, "Nitish Kumar betrayed us to sit on Lalu Prasad Yadav's lap. Seemanchal will give a befitting reply to Nitish Kumar. Can Nitish Kumar become the prime minister by changing political alliances?"

Home Minister further said that today when I'm here in border districts, duo of Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) & (CM) Nitish Kumar have a stomachache. They want to instil unrest. With Nitish Ji sitting on Lalu Ji's lap, I'm here to tell you border districts are a part of India, do not fear.