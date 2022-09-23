'Nitish Kumar backstabbed BJP': Amit Shah hits out at Bihar CM in Purnea's Jana Bhavna Mahasabha

Purnea: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar backstabbed the BJP to join hands with RJD and Congress to fulfil his prime ministerial ambitions, claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his party's rally in Purnea on Friday. "Nitish-ji, you did the same thing in 2014. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Bihar will rout this Mahagathbandhan. BJP will form a government with a full majority after the 2025 assembly polls," Shah claimed, adding "We believe in politics of service and development, instead of selfishness and power."

Union Home Minister further said, "Wanting to become prime minister, Nitish Kumar backstabbed, and is now sitting in the lap of RJD and Congress," adding that the Bihar chief minister has only one ideology -- "my chair should remain intact". Addressing the `Jana Bhavna Mahasabha` in Bihar`s Purnea, the first ever since the split of the BJP and JD(U) alliance in the state, Shah said, "Can Nitish Kumar become the Prime Minister by switching alliances? Can this government-run in Bihar?"

Slamming the law and order situation in the state, Amit Shah said that there is an "atmosphere of fear" in the state since the Mahagathbandhan government returned to power, adding "Today when I`m here in border districts, the duo of Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) and (CM) Nitish Kumar have a stomachache. Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar say that I am coming to create conflict."

"Lalu ji, there is no need of mine to create conflict, you are sufficient to do this. You have done this all your life. I have come here to say that when Lalu has joined the government, and Nitish Kumar is sitting on his lap, there is an atmosphere of fear here. I have come to tell you there is no need to be scared. There is the Narendra Modi government here," Shah added.

Lalu-Nitish duo will be wiped out in 2024 general elections: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that the people of the state will "wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo" in the 2024 general elections and the party will come to power in the state in 2025, adding "In 2014, you (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) only had 2 LS seats, `naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke`. Let the 2024 LS elections come, the Bihar public will wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo. We`re, with a full majority, going to come to power here in 2025 polls".

He further said, "Bihar public gave you (CM Nitish Kumar) the benefit of the doubt for long, now they know that neither Lalu`s party nor your party will come this time. Only PM Modi`s lotus will bloom in Bihar this time," adding that Nitish Kumar does not favour any political ideology, and can join hands with any party to stay in power.

Shah said, "Nitish Kumar is not in favour of any political ideology. Nitish ji can leave socialism and go with Lalu ji also, can do casteist politics. Nitish ji can leave socialism and sit with the Left, Congress. He may also leave RJD and join BJP. Nitish has only one policy - my chair should remain intact."

The Home Minister said that there is a danger of "`Jungle-raj` is looming over Bihar", adding "I`d like to ask Nitish Kumar and new minister Lalan Singh if people engaging in the fodder scam became ministers in your cabinet, how will you catch them? And then he`s (CM) attempting to think of banning CBI under Lalu`s pressure. The danger of `Jungle-raj` looms over Bihar."

Notably, Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to the state. He will be holding a meeting with MPs, MLAs and former ministers of Bihar BJP at Mata Gujri University in Kishanganj city. On day two of his visit to the state, he will offer prayer at Budhi Kali Mata Temple around 9.30 am at Subhashpally Chowk in Kishanganj, besides visiting border outpost Fatehpur and inaugurate BOP buildings of Fatehpur, Pekatola, Beria, Amgachi and Raniganj around 10.30 am at Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Campus.

(With ANI Inputs)