'Biharis in Maharashtra were safe under MVA govt': Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader and former Minister Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Thackeray was accompanied by party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai. The Sena leader noted that there was no incident of violence in Maharashtra against people from Bihar during the erstwhile Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. "During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, there was no such incident of violence against the Bihari people. We are living together and respecting each other," Aaditya Thackeray said after meeting Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

The meeting between these leaders is an attempt to unite opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Recently, Aditya Thackeray had also participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

Taking to twitter, Aaditya said in Hindi, Had a meeting with the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar today. During this various issues were discussed in detail. Talks took place on electric vehicle and environment. Nitishji has old relations with late Balasaheb and Uddhavsaheb, refreshed those old memories."

आज बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री @NitishKumar जी से मुलाक़ात हुई। इस दौरान विभिन्न मुद्दों पर विस्तार से चर्चा की। उनके इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन और पर्यावरण पर बातें हुई। स्व. बाळासाहेब और उद्धवसाहेब से नितीशजी के पुराने संबंध हैं, उन पुरानी यादों को ताज़ा किया। pic.twitter.com/2ndsXOgnVY — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 23, 2022

"CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are doing great work in Bihar. Tejashwi and I are the young leaders of the country and we are long race horses. We used to talk on phone and discuss several matters related to development of the country and politics and our friendship will continue in future," Thackeray said.

Tejashwi Yadav said: "Everyone saw how the BJP played the role of money in Maharashtra to demolish Maha Vikas Aghadi government. We have taught the BJP a lesson in Bihar. We have only one agenda to maintain peace and prosperity. Our country would run on the development path. We want to discuss the real issues of development. Aditya Ji is a youth leader and so as i. We will take everyone together. The contribution of Aditya in Maharashtra and my contribution in Bihar, we will discuss each other`s experience for the betterment of common people. We will go to Maharashtra to support him."

(With PTI inputs)