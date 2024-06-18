New Delhi: The police reached the house of RJD leader Bima Bharti on Tuesday morning in search of her son Raja Kumar who is accused in the murder of businessman Gopal Yaduka. Reportedly, Raja has given a contract of Rs 5 lakh for the murder of the businessman.

Police searched the house of the RJD leader to arrest her son Raja but they didn't find him at the location. Meanwhile, Bima stands against the police for entering a woman's house without a female officer. She asserted that police are working under political pressure and also accused the administration is deliberately harassing her and her family, Zee Bihar Jharkhand reported.

Police have also arrested a shooter in connection with the murder case of a Businessman. The bike used for murder has also been recovered from the accused. Reportedly, the arrested accused revealed the name of Raja Kumar and informed the police that after the murder, Raja Kumar had organized a party at a Basa and given money to the shooters.

At today's morning, police from Mirganj and Raghuvanshnagar police station reached the residence of the former MLA in Purnia. As per reports, the arrested criminals have confessed their crimes before the police officer. The case begins after the murder of a Businessman, Gopal Yaduka in broad daylight in Bhawanipur.