हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bird flu

Bird flu scare: Over 30 crows, 10 ducks found dead across Delhi, samples collected

At least 24 crows have been found dead at a park in South Delhi's Jasola area, as many as seven crows found dead in Central Park at Mayur Vihar Phase 3 while 10 ducks were found dead at Sanjay Lake. 

Bird flu scare: Over 30 crows, 10 ducks found dead across Delhi, samples collected
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Amid rising concerns of bird flu cases, at least 24 crows have been found dead at a park in South Delhi's Jasola area in the past three days. While a total of 10 ducks were found dead at the famous Sanjay Lake and in Central Park at Mayur Vihar Phase 3 as many as seven crows were found dead. 

Earlier on Friday too some dead crows were discovered in the same park in Mayur Vihar after which officials of the Animal husbandry department collected the sampkes and have sent them to the lab in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, on the death of the ducks, the forest department of the Delhi government was informed and samples of the ducks have been taken and sent to the labs to ascertain if they died from the bird flu

"We are monitoring the situation very closely as DDA owns a large number of public parks many of which have water bodies," an official told PTI.

While DDA, which owns a large number of parks in the city, said authorities are monitoring the situation.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia instructed officials on Friday to maintain a strict vigil on birds at major bird sites, especially poultry markets, water bodies, zoos and other potential hotspots.

Notably, several poultry, crows, migratory bird deaths has been reported in as many as five states. On Thursday, nearly 400 birds were found dead in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat while 150 crows were found dead in Jammu's Udhampur district. Though, their cause of death is yet to be ascertained. 

While other states are stepping up vigil to monitor bird movements and unusual deaths in forest areas.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bird fluDelhi News
Next
Story

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Get up to 65% discount on Smart TVs - check details here
  • 1,04,31,639Confirmed
  • 1,50,798Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Jan 09, 2021