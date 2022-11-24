BITS Pilani, Hyderabad is all set for its Annual Technical Fest ATMOS

New Delhi: As November draws to a close, the students of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad are just coming to life with their annual technical fest ATMOS. Scheduled from the 25th to 27th of this month, this mammoth of a fest contains a plethora of amazing tech events and showcases.

The fest features a collection of student-led workshops on topics such as rocket science, machine learning, business analytics, and much more. Not only that, the event is graced with talks by big names such as GeeksForGeeks founder - Mr. Sandeep Jain, ISRO stalwarts - Dr. Prakash Chauhan and Mr. A Rajarajan, and even Tollywood superstar - Adivi Sesh.

But that's not all that's present - attendees get to witness some of the best drone racers in the country go all out to win in IDRL's Drone Racing competition. And while we're talking about speed, another showcase would be the display of a Formula E show car for the first time in India, which will be presented for the entire duration of the fest.

Then there is the unmissable Tech Expo, where participants can submit their designs which will be exhibited and judged for a chance to bag prizes worth 1 lakh. The fest is loaded with competitions, quizzes, and challenges with a sum total prize pool of 10 Lakhs. On the other hand, the carnage is not far off with the headliner event of the fest - Robowars - where professional teams build custom robots to duke it out in an in-house arena.

To top everything off, the nights are lit up with laughter and music as Samay Raina, Arjun Kanungo, and Anand Bhaskar Collective are queued to set the stage on fire.