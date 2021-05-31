Bizarre! 23-year old sexually assaults buffalo and calf in Meerut, arrested

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 23-year old man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a buffalo and a calf. He was caught in the act by the buffalo owner Rumal Singh and was held after he lodged a complaint at Meerut's Jani village Police Station.

The accused, Sumit Singh, has been booked under Section 377 and Section 11 (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant said that Sumit Singh continuously sexually assaulted his buffalo and its calf.

Rumal Singh also saw the accused doing it during the daytime on May 29 and caught him with the help of neighbours.

Meanwhile, the police has said that five people from the neighbourhood have been made witnesses and the statements of witnesses will be recorded.



