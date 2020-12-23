Bizarre! Monkey steals bag with Rs 4 lakh, throws currency notes outside registry office in UP

Sitapur: In a bizzare case of animal menace, a monkey in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur caused a flurry of activity after it started raining currency notes outside the registry office.

The animal snatched a senior citizen's bag containing Rs 4 lakh from outside the Vikas Bhawan Registry Office.

The monkey ran away with the bag and perched on a tree and notoriously threw away nearly Rs 10 to 12 thousand.

A crowd of people gathered around and started to rob the money.

After several efforts, the monkey finally let go of the bag.

A case has been registered in a police station of city's Kotwali area.

