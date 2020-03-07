हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha

BJD announces candidates for 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha

Patnaik, who is the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), nominated Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta for the Rajya Sabha polls.

BJD announces candidates for 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha
File photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the names of the BJD candidates for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats that are set to fall vacant next month.

Patnaik, who is the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), nominated Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Four of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha will fall vacant after the completion of tenure of three BJD lawmakers -- Anubhav Mohanty, Narendra Kumar Swain and Sarojini Hembram -- and Congress member Ranjib Biswal on April 2.

Singh has already resigned from the post of chairman of the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board.

Khan, a former Janata Dal leader, was advisor to the Minorities Affairs department while Kumar was advisor to the Special Development Council. Mahanta is a BJD Mahila Wing member from Mayurbhanj district.

The BJD had last year supported BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnav in the Rajya Sabha polls. The development came following "requests" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Patnaik had said. 

Tags:
OdishaBJDRajya SabhaNaveen PatnaikBiju Janata Dal
Next
Story

Drinking alcohol will not protect you from COVID-19, WHO quashes rumours

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Shaheen Bagh protest may end amid fear of Coronavirus