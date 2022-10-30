BJD writes to ECI against BJP for violation of Model Code of Conduct

New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding strict action against Minister of State (MoS) Bishweswar Tudu for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while campaigning for the BJP candidate in the Dhamnagar by-election in Odisha yesterday. In contrast, a BJP delegation led by general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar has accused the BJD of using government officials to campaign for the ruling party's candidate in the Dhamnagar Assembly bypoll in a petition to Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). In its petition to the CEO, the BJD claimed that BJP leaders were threatening its workers because they were afraid of losing the elections.

The party urged the CEO to increase oversight and ensure free and fair elections in the assembly constituency. According to the saffron party, it has submitted videos and photos of government officers campaigning for the BJD in two locations in the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency, including a female government official. gar Assembly constituency, including a woman government official. “A number of officers are campaigning for the BJD candidate even though they are drawing salaries from the government exchequer,” Samantasinghar claimed. She also claimed that two government officials were seen campaigning with BJD shawls on their shoulders. “We demand stern action against the errant officials.” With only one day left to campaign for the November 3 by-election in Odisha's Dhamnagar Assembly segment, the ruling BJD and BJP have stepped up their efforts to woo voters.

The Jamnagar assembly constituency has been witnessing high-voltage campaigning by leaders of the BJD, Congress, BJP and Independent candidates. Several Odisha ministers and MLAs were engaged in campaigning for BJD candidate Abanti Das, while the party's rebel leader and Independent candidate Rajendra Das was sighted canvassing from door to door. Two union ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bisheswar Tudu, campaigned for BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) writes to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding strict against MoS Bishweswar Tudu for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while campaigning for BJP candidate in the Dhamnagar by-poll in Odisha yesterday. pic.twitter.com/OYx3qzyDdS October 30, 2022

