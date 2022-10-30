‘PM Modi is joking’: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti hits out at PM Narendra Modi’s comment on Kashmir Youth

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti takes a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment on Kashmiri youth and said that his comment on the valley’s youth a joke. "It is like a Joke that PM is calling youth of Kashmir as icons for country". Mufti reacted to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat speech during which he called the youth of J&K as icons for the whole country.

Mehbooba Mufti said, "the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are on roads demanding jobs and other means of livelihood, those youth who got selected after clearing different exams, like in police and other departments are demanding justice on roads as their selection lists were cancelled due to gross corruption." "I think PM is adding salt to the wounds of job seekers," she added.

While replying to the question of fresh migration of Kashmiri Pandits families after recent target Killings in Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti said that "after 2019, the security situation has reached a stage where Kashmiri pandits are being continuously targeted in any area of the Valley, today it's not the regime of National Conferences or PDP, the ruling party BJP is both in centre and J&K and despite that Kashmiri Pandits are leaving Kashmir which is a big question mark on their governance."