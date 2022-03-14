BJP Chief Ministers praise 'The Kashmir Files', Movie made tax free in THESE states

New Delhi: Several BJP leaders including Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Tripura, Goa and Madhya Pradesh have heaped praise on Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and have decided to make it tax-free in their respective states.

Ever since its release, “The Kashmir Files”, which is based on the forced exodus and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the late 90s and films the excruciating details of the aftermath, has been receiving positive feedback from the fraternity as well as the audience in general.

As the movie gains mass popularity every day, here’s a list of states that have made “The Kashmir Files” tax-free:

Madhya Pradesh

In a tweet on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan said the film is a "heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s".

He said the movie needs to be watched by maximum people, hence the state government has decided to make it tax-free.

The MP government also said that the policemen in the state will be provided leave to watch the film.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Sunday decided to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel via a tweet.

“Honourable Gujarat CM, thank you very much. This will help the common people of Gujarat see the biggest tragedy in independent India,” read the tweet.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that he is making the movie tax free in the state on Sunday.

"A blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka," Bommai tweeted.

Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who watched ‘The Kashmir Files’ on Sunday was also one of the leaders to make the movie tax-free in his state.

Goa

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the movie will be declared tax-free in his state.

Tripura

Tripura government has decided to make the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Tripura, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb announced on Monday.

Rajasthan

Though Rajasthan has yet not made the movie tax-free, BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday urged the Rajasthan government to make the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free.

