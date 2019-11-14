BJP declares another list of 15 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly election

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (November 14) evening declared the names of 15 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly election.

The BJP candidate list include the names of 1. Gajadhar Singh from Poreyahat; 2. Dr Janaki Yadav from Barkatha; 3. Laxman Prasad Singh from Dhanwar; 4. Jaya Prakash Verma from Gandey; 5. Viranchi Narayan from Bokaro; 6. Amar Kumar Bauri from Chandankyari (SC); 7. Aparna Sen Guptha from Nirsa; 8. Ganesh Mahali from Saraikella (ST); 9. Jyoti Bharmar Tubid from Chaibasa; 10. Bhushan Path Pingla from Majhgaon (ST); 11. Jawahar Vanra from Kharsawan (ST); 12. Neelkanta Munda from Khunti (ST); 13. Deo Kumar Dhan from Mandar (ST); 14. Dr Dinesh Oraon Singh from Sisai (ST); and 15. Sujan Mumda from Kolebira (ST) constituency.

According to reports, with formal divorce between the AJSU and BJP in the state, the saffron party is likely to focus on the rallies of PM Modi and Amit Shah as star campaigners harping more on national issues than focus on achievements of the state government under Raghubar Das.

After November 13, the last day of nomination, the split between the two warring allies in Jharkhand became official. Other two NDA alies, JD-U and LJP, have also decided to go solo. The BJP has decided an aggressive campaign taking advantage of a 3-way fight.

Sources said that the BJP will make abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and development of the two Union territories as the main issues which may find frequent mention in PM Modi's campaign speeches in the state

The BJP's earlier list contained the names of 53 candidates besides extending support to an independent candidate Vinod Singh in Hussainabad.

In 2014, the BJP and the AJSU had fought on 72 and eight seats and won 37 and five seats respectively.