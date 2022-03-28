BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi to address all party workers, ministers on April 6

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers, Ministers, MPs, MLAs on April 6 to mark the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, reported ANI.

This will mark the party’s 42nd Foundation Day.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is now ruling in the Centre, was founded as Bharatiya Jana Sangh by politician and activist Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951.

Later it was amalgamated with several parties in 1977 and emerged as Janata Party.

In 1980, after the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being 'dual members' of the party and the RSS the former Jana Sangh members left the outfit to form a new party called the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Thus, the BJP came into existence on April 6, 1980.

Meanwhile, on March 29, PM Modi will also virtually address `Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022` organised at Shreedham Thakurnagar in West Bengal`s Thakurbari on the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur.

Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 is being organised by All India Matua Mahasangha beginning on Tuesday The event will culminate on April 5.

The prime minister is also set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 on Panchayati Raj Diwas. A joint preparatory meeting was also called on Monday to discuss the plans ahead of the crucial visit.

